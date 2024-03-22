The Russian Ministry of Transport introduced maximum security measures after the terrorist attack at Crocus

The Russian Ministry of Transport stated that the maximum third level of security applies at transport facilities. The department wrote about this in its Telegram-channel.

The Ministry of Transport clarified that transport organizations have strengthened interaction with law enforcement agencies.

“In connection with the additional measures being taken, we ask passengers to arrive at train stations and airports in advance, and also to be understanding about the inspection procedures,” the department urged.

On the evening of March 22, shooting opened at Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group. Witnesses later reported three shooters in camouflage uniforms. Then footage appeared of five unknown men holding machine guns in their hands. There is also information about victims of the attack.