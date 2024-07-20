Starovoit: Ministry of Transport Discusses Increasing Air Navigation Fees

The Ministry of Transport is discussing the issue of increasing air navigation fees, said “Interfax”head of the department Roman Starovoit.

According to him, the decision has not been made yet, calculations are underway. Additional funds from the fees may be used for capital repairs of regional airports.

Starovoit expressed the opinion that the initiative will not lead to an increase in the cost of air tickets. “If it does, it will be an insignificant amount,” he said.

Earlier, a representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency stated that air navigation fees from Russian airlines operating both domestic and international flights should be increased to fill the airfield reconstruction fund.

According to him, the initiative assumes a 37 percent increase in tariffs for domestic flights and a 100 percent increase for international flights. The increase in ticket prices under these conditions will be about 150 rubles per passenger.