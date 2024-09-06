Starovoit: Ministry of Transport to consider earlier state financing of bridge across Lena

At the request of Yakutia, the Russian Ministry of Transport will consider the possibility of moving the state budget funding for the construction of the bridge across the Lena River to an earlier date, said Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

He noted that the Yakutia leadership wanted to shift funding from the federal budget to a closer date. The head of the department noted that the issue would be considered at the government’s site.

“If financially possible, we will do this, but the initial investments in accordance with the financial and legal model of implementation are expected to come from a private investor and borrowed funds,” he admitted.

The minister added that the project is in demand for the development of the region. The first stage of the bridge construction has already begun.

It was previously reported that construction of a bridge across the Lena River in Yakutia is planned to begin in 2024. It will be built in the narrowest possible place.