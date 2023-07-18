The Ministry of Transport of Russia estimated the cost of creating infrastructure in Russia for commercial launches of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at 236 billion rubles by 2030. Such data are contained in the passport of the emerging federal project “Infrastructure development, security and the formation of a specialized certification system for unmanned aerial systems” (“Izvestia” got acquainted with the version of the document dated July 3).

The most expensive item of expenditure concerns the implementation of a unified infrastructure for the operator of the command and control line, communications, navigation, surveillance, automation and information support for UAV flight routes throughout Russia (on the territory of 89 constituent entities of the Russian Federation). 168.5 billion rubles will be allocated for these purposes in 2024–2030.

Another 4.9 billion rubles will be allocated for the implementation of infrastructure at 49 federally owned airfields to ensure the drone flights themselves. We are talking about radio engineering and meteorological equipment and the construction of hangars for the storage and repair of such equipment, as well as modules for refueling or charging UAS, according to the materials of the Ministry of Transport. The equipment of the first 12 airfields will begin in 2025, according to the document.

A similar infrastructure will need to be installed at 241 landing sites in the regions (and owned by regional authorities) – another 28.4 billion rubles will be allocated for this until 2030. The first six sites are to be reconstructed in 2024.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

BAS and ready: the creation of infrastructure for flying drones in the Russian Federation was estimated at 240 billion