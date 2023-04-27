Thursday, April 27, 2023, 11:19



Updated 11:41 a.m.

The Ministry of Transport has just made public the provisional resolution granting ‘Next Generation’ funds to Murcia in terms of sustainable mobility for a total amount of 14.7 million euros. The projects are: traffic calming in the neighborhoods of Infante Juan Manuel and Santa María de Gracia, for 4,573,045.64 euros; accessible information stops for municipal urban transport and digitization, for 4,399,315.05 euros; bike lane to the University of Murcia, provision of bike racks and digitization, 2,061,125.69 euros; pedestrian and cyclable walkway over the Segura River, La Purísima/Barriomar and Jardín de la Alameda, for a value of 1,566,814.01 euros; implementation of the second phase of the Low Emission Zone (ZBE), for 1,176,753.58 euros; and traffic calming in Cabezo de Torres and San Benito-Progreso and improvement in the area of ​​schools, for 929,936.76 euros.

This subsidy corresponds to the second call for this line of aid from the Ministry of Transport (Mitma), within the aid program for municipalities for the implementation of low emission zones and the digital and sustainable transformation of urban transport, within the framework of the Plan of Recovery, Transformation and Resilience, and which corresponds to the year 2021.

“Good news regardless of who continues to lead this municipality”, as of the elections at the end of May, highlights the socialist mayor, José Antonio Serrano, when reporting the aid received in the plenary session that is held this Thursday. The Ministry grants the maximum possible aid, which coincides with those requested by the Murcia City Council.