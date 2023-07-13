Measures of state support and the prevailing conditions in the air transportation market make it possible to maintain affordable prices for air tickets in the Russian Federation, Igor Chalik, Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia, said on July 13.

As he noted, the department monitors the level of cost of air transportation. The Deputy Minister cited data according to which the increase in the weighted average actual price of a ticket on the domestic route network in January-May 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 averaged 6.2% or 420 rubles.

According to him, the increase in prices traditionally falls on the summer period, which makes it possible to compensate for the lost profit of the “low” season. According to the ministry’s monitoring data, there are no abnormally high price hikes for transportation on domestic routes during the summer season.

In addition, he clarified that the information previously published in the media about a possible increase in prices for flights up to 40% is unfounded.

Chalik noted that domestic aviation companies are increasing transportation within the country, using high-capacity aircraft for flights around the country, which were previously used on international routes. As he stressed, carriers are not interested in setting high tariffs that limit demand, competition for passengers does not allow them to raise tariffs.

According to the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, currently the main mechanism for supporting the aviation industry is subsidy programs, the total budget of which for 2023 is about 25 billion rubles, and the total amount of support is 57 billion rubles. As specified in the department, such measures also affect the availability of flights.

Earlier in the day, Vitaly Vantsev, co-owner of Vnukovo and Azimut Airlines, in an interview RBC expressed the opinion that air tickets for domestic flights in 2023 will grow by 15-20%, and the price increase for international flights will be up to 40%.

On June 29, analysts from the ATOL IT company and the Tutu.ru travel service, citing a study, reported that the majority (88%) of Russian air travelers prefer to spend their vacations within the country this summer. Moscow (16% of issued tickets), Sochi (15%) and St. Petersburg (9.3%) are in the highest demand among domestic air destinations.