The Russian government approved an action plan for testing and gradual commissioning of unmanned vehicles. The order to develop a set of measures was given by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported on March 15 by the press service of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.

It is envisaged that, as part of the activities in certain regions of Russia, a pilot commercial operation of highly automated vehicles (VATS) will be introduced.

“The implementation of the measures will allow, in the period from 2021 to 2024, to create the necessary legal conditions for the introduction of VATS in the transport complex. A prerequisite is to ensure the safety of road users and compliance with the established rules and regulations “, – said in the message of the department.

When preparing the documents, the positions of various departments will be taken into account: the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development and others. Also, the events are coordinated with the Digital Transport and Logistics Association, the Russian Union of Auto Insurers, as well as organizations of the scientific and technological business community – Yandex OJSC, KAMAZ PJSC, Sberbank PJSC and others.

“The introduction of unmanned vehicles is dictated by unconditional socio-economic effects and is one of the key trends in the digital development of the transport complex all over the world. The approval of the document is an important step towards creating the necessary conditions in Russia for the safe and efficient operation of “drones”, – added Dmitry Bakanov, Director of the Digital Development Department of the Ministry of Transport of Russia.

At the end of January 2021, Izvestia learned that by 2025 pilot tests of flying unmanned taxis will take place in three Russian regions.

Alexander Atamanov, the general director of the developer of Hover unmanned aerial taxis, said that a flying taxi is a passenger drone that can lift two people simultaneously (total weight up to 300 kg) and is capable of taking off from an unprepared site, for example, from a car park. The car is controlled by a digital system that completely excludes the passenger from control and monitors safety in the sky.

In the fall of 2020, it became known that the traffic police is considering the use of unmanned vehicles for the driver’s license exam. The system will lay out the route and inform the candidate for obtaining the rights about it, and the inspector will evaluate the work of the system itself.