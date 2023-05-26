In Russia, it is planned to reconstruct more than 30 airports by the end of 2024. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Igor Chalik on Friday, May 26, during the meeting “On the development of the tourist potential of the territories of the Far East and the Arctic.”

“Until the end of 2024, we plan to reconstruct another 34 airports,” said the deputy head of the Ministry of Transport.

Chalik specified that more than 700 billion rubles were allocated for these purposes, reports R.T.

Earlier, on May 2, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that the cost of air travel in Russia in the summer will increase by 10%, reports NSN.

Earlier, in April, three major Russian aggregators for the sale of tours and tickets told Izvestia that air tickets for flights within Russia with departures in April-October had risen in price by 5-10% compared to the same period in 2022.

On April 17, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation announced the continuation of subsidizing transportation on socially significant and regional routes, as well as air tickets for certain categories of citizens. 11.6 billion rubles have been allocated for flights to the least socially protected groups of citizens and residents of the Far East. 84 routes fall under the subsidy, it is planned that these transportations will affect about 1.2 million passengers.

Also on that day, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Igor Chalik, speaking at a meeting of the Ministry of Economic Development on preparation for the 2023 tourist season, noted that air tickets for domestic flights in 2023 could rise in price by 15-30% compared to 2022 against the backdrop of a reduction amount of subsidies.