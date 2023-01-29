Russia has a complete set of spare parts for all used aircraft. This was announced on Sunday, January 29, by Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev.

He noted that one should not even doubt the safety of flights on aircraft used in the Russian Federation.

“All enterprises involved in aircraft maintenance are operating as usual. We have a complete set of spare parts, so we have nothing to fear yet, ”Savelyev said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

According to the minister, the average age of aircraft of Russian airlines is about 15 years. In addition, the aircraft fleet in Russia is sufficient for a fairly long period.

“We are looking forward to when the fleet will be supplied with MS-21, SSJ 100 in sufficient quantities, but while we are waiting, we continue to fly, and we ensure both airworthiness and safety,” he said.

On January 26, it was reported that the state corporation Rostec plans to build in Moscow the largest industrial complex for the production of parts for aircraft engines. The production of components for aircraft engines PD-14, PD-8 and helicopter engines VK-650V, VK-1600V will be launched in four buildings.

Prior to that, on January 24, Savelyev said that the fleet of Russian airlines is more than 1 thousand aircraft and satisfies all demand. He also noted that the passenger traffic of Russian airlines in 2022 amounted to 95 million people compared to 111 million a year earlier, and in 2023 the figure is expected to be more than 101 million people.

On December 30, 2022, the Russian government extended the procedure for the further operation of foreign aircraft by Russian carriers for two years. Two days earlier, the government extended the airworthiness certificates of foreign aircraft until the end of next year.