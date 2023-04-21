The General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior confirmed the readiness of its regional departments, centers and points spread throughout the country to receive Eid Al-Fitr, by raising the level of readiness and readiness to deal with any emergency incident.

And adopted a package of preventive measures and measures to welcome the holiday, represented in directing all civil defense departments at the state level to raise the readiness rate of manpower, machinery and equipment to provide the best services to preserve lives and property.

The General Command of Civil Defense called on the public to adopt preventive behavior and avoid erroneous practices during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr by adhering to the requirements of prevention and safety in their travels and travels, and to ensure that the electric current and electrical appliances are disconnected if the family travels or leaves the house, and to benefit from the advice and instructions of the Civil Defense in this regard. It is important to avoid the occurrence of accidents in all their forms, in order to preserve public safety, which the Ministry of Interior is working to enhance among individuals and institutions.

It also warned of the dangers of fireworks and firecrackers that children play with during the Eid celebration, noting that playing with fireworks results in severe damage to their users.

She called on parents to monitor their children, not to allow them to buy or tamper with these games, to take caution while swimming in pools or in the sea, to adhere to educational instructions, and to ensure the presence of a marine lifeguard and the weather conditions to protect them from drowning.

The General Command of Civil Defense also warned of the dangers of incense burners, especially when using “incense”, because it contains flammable materials, which cause an ominous catastrophe.

The Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense, Major General Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, affirmed that all civil defense departments and centers are ready and ready to receive Eid according to a unified work program, aimed at providing the best services to members of society, and maintaining the safety of all, within the strategy of the Ministry of Interior aimed at upgrading the civil defense system. In the country, to enhance prevention and safety efforts to protect lives, property and national gains.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Civil Defense confirmed that the civil defense teams in all its centers in the country are fully prepared to deal with any report received around the clock.