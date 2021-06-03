The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Command of Civil Defense, has warned of five causes of fires during the summer, namely neglecting air conditioning, electrical appliances, random installations, neglecting firefighting means at home, and leaving flammable materials inside vehicles.

The Ministry of the Interior called on community members, as part of the summer safety initiative, to maintain the air conditioners by specialized technicians, connect electrical devices to an independent electrical outlet, avoid the use of additional extension cords, provide prevention and safety requirements in homes, and not leave perfume bottles, lighters and other materials. Sterilization in vehicles.

She stressed that she attaches the utmost importance to spreading the culture of prevention and safety among members of society, through continuous means of awareness in various media and social networking sites, in addition to implementing and launching targeted initiatives, programs and activities.

She called on individuals to adhere to the requirements of prevention and safety in all sites to avoid the occurrence of fire accidents that often occur as a result of operating air conditioners and other electrical devices without maintenance work, which leads to their exposure to combustion, as well as an increase in the load on electrical extensions and lines, in addition to negligence and weakness. Preventive awareness among some members of the community, which causes the outbreak of fire.

She stressed the need to adhere to the application of preventive measures and requirements in their homes, shops and vehicles, and to avoid the use of inferior electrical tools that are used to deliver electricity to refrigerators, heaters, air conditioners, suction fans, and other devices, which reduces the rate of fires.

She pointed out the importance of owning a fire extinguisher, as it is one of the most important safety and security tools that must be available in various places, whether in the car, shops, institutions, companies or homes, and in public and private facilities. To ensure its effectiveness, it must be of the type licensed and approved by the Civil Defense. It must also be ensured that they are suitable for work, and smoke and heat detector systems approved by the Hassantuk project must be provided, as no home can dispense with them as basic pillars of prevention and safety.

Avoid fire

The General Command of Civil Defense explained that the best way to avoid a fire is to keep sources of ignition away from fuel or any other flammable substance, in addition to continuous maintenance of electrical appliances. The fire is small and contact the Civil Defense to put out the fire, and keep flammable materials away from the source of the fire.



