The Ministry of the Interior announced that it and the police general commands in the country will launch a national initiative under the title “A Day Without Accidents”, as part of its educational campaigns for the current year, as the 28th of August was chosen as a day in which traffic awareness is enhanced to come out with a national accident-free day with the participation and cooperation of the local community from institutions And individuals, to be an essential educational building block to remind the importance of traffic safety with the start of the school year, and to be the opening of the activities of the traffic campaign for schools, “Our Children are a Trust.”

The head of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al-Harthy, said, “A day without accidents” is a traffic initiative within the awareness plans implemented by the Ministry of the Interior and the general commands of the police in the country represented by traffic departments and directorates, and under the supervision of the General Department of Traffic Coordination in the Ministry of Interior. For this day to be an occasion to recall the requirements, instructions and traffic laws that existed for the safety and protection of roads and their users.

He added: «We target the local community with all its institutions and individuals to cooperate on this National Traffic Day to enhance adherence to the principles of safety and prevention, and to conduct comprehensive awareness in universities, institutions, agencies and even companies from the private sector, and it is also an opportunity to inspect the safety of vehicles and tires, especially school buses, and remind everyone of the importance of adhering to the rules of Walking and traffic in order to maintain the safety and security of society.

Al-Harthy stressed that “our efforts will continue continuously, especially in the field of awareness, according to the plans prepared for the year (2023), and August 28 was chosen to coincide with the start date of the school year, to be a preventive occasion in which all institutions of society from the public and private sectors work towards roads without accidents.” And without dangers. To educate school students from all levels of school, especially children, about traffic accidents, and the importance of adhering to traffic and traffic rules and preserving students’ safety from road dangers, as traffic awareness is one of the most important safety conditions that must be taught to school students.