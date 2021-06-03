The Ministry of Interior has warned of the consequences of leaving children alone in vehicles, which leads to exposing their lives to the risks of suffocation, calling on parents to abide by public safety requirements in this regard to protect children.

She stressed that most of the accidents that occur are the result of a lack of awareness and poor judgment on the part of the parents, or those accompanying the children, resulting in negligence, which may lead to the case of children suffocating inside the car, due to the heat of the weather that produces carbon dioxide inside the car, in addition to the leakage of some Toxic gases from the seats.

The Ministry of Interior Child Protection Center told “Emirates Today”, “Children suffocation incidents inside vehicles are evidence of the neglect of some families, and their lack of awareness of potential risks,” noting that the child is not aware of the dangers surrounding him, so this is the responsibility of parents to protect The child of himself and others.

He stressed that the biggest role, in ensuring the safety of children and the constant supervision of them, falls on the parents and caregivers, pointing out that there are some accidents that occur as a result of parental neglect, and allowing children to tamper with the electronic vehicle key (remote), which results in closing it from the inside, especially modern ones.

He referred to the penalty for endangering the life of the child, as Article (35) of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 of the Child Protection Law (Wadima), stipulates the following: It is prohibited for the person who cares for the child to expose him to ostracism, vagrancy, neglect, or the habit of leaving him Without supervision or follow-up, or abandoning his guidance and direction, failing to take care of his affairs, not enrolling him in an educational institution, or leaving him unduly interrupted by education during the compulsory education stage.

Strengthening Actions

Abu Dhabi Police appealed to families to strengthen preventive measures, take the necessary measures when accompanying children and pay attention to them, not to leave them alone, and protect them from vehicle suffocation accidents, especially with the advent of the summer period.

She explained that leaving children in vehicles may cause their death, or suffocation, as a result of lack of oxygen and high temperatures inside the vehicle, or moving it as a result of tampering with the transmission and an accident, or exploiting the weak and stealing the car.

The families demanded not to rely on others when getting out of the car and leaving the children in the back seats while they are drowsy or sleeping, or to give the responsibility of caring for them to their older brothers, children, which may cause them to suffocate when the car stops running completely.

Died in 10 minutes

Doctors and specialists have warned against leaving children alone in vehicles, especially during the summer months, stressing that the temperature of a closed vehicle, exposed for a long time in the sun, reaches 60 degrees Celsius.

They explained that leaving a child or forgetting him inside the vehicle in such an atmosphere exposes him to a heat shock equivalent to “sunstroke”, and then suffocation and death within 10 minutes.



