The Ministry of Interior revealed that it has created a special unit to provide digital protection for children at the state level, aimed at dealing with crimes and cyber threats to which they may be exposed while using the Internet and modern technological means.

Director of the Child Protection Center at the Ministry of Interior, Lt. Col. Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al-Tamimi, said: “In light of the increase in cybercrime in cyberspace, and the possibility of children becoming victims of these crimes, the Ministry of Interior has created a special section to deal with these crimes and provide digital protection for children, as part of its continuous efforts. To provide forms of support and protection for the rights of all children.

He added that the Ministry of Interior Child Protection Center implements various means to reduce cases of abuse and abuse of all kinds, which occur to all children in the country, regardless of gender, nationality, race, religion and color, as it provides an integrated protection system that includes several axes.

He added that “there is an organizational unit specialized in spreading awareness and guidance on the issue of children’s rights and protection, and disseminating awareness-raising information directed to children and how to protect themselves, and another directed to those in charge of them from their families and members of society concerned with education and health service providers for children and others,” stressing the importance of awareness in the field of child protection. and reduce the incidence of abuse and abuse to which he may be exposed.

He added that there is a second axis, which is responding to communications and receiving cases, through organizational units in the Ministry of Interior, noting that receiving communications is through the hotline, the “My Protection” application, e-mail, and the center’s website, which are main channels through which communications are received. From members of the public, whether children themselves, parents, or members of the community, regardless of their relationship to the child. He referred to two other aspects of the child protection system, namely social support and aftercare, and investigation, where in the social aspect, the social and family environment of the victim child is identified, working to solve the problem he faced, and providing support to the victim and his family or those involved in dealing with the child, and for the investigation aspect It is related to the work of the police and the procedures for investigating the circumstances of the accident and dealing with reports.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness of the Child Law “Wadeema” and children’s rights, and the integration of federal and local efforts, considering that the dissemination of awareness-raising information in this field, for more than 200 nationalities, is a challenge, and realizing that there is a great change in the sources of knowledge that community members deal with, pointing out that This stressed the importance of developing awareness-raising means through modern technological means, so that they reach the largest number of segments of society. Al-Tamimi stressed the importance of reporting cases of child abuse, as the Child Law obligates people, in accordance with Articles 42 and 42, to report when they witness a case of abuse against a child, whether he knows him or not, and whether it is in a shopping center or a street. Or inside a car, stressing that the law protects the identity of whistleblowers, witnesses and victims, and aims to provide protection for a child who has fallen victim to abuse, and the whistleblower is considered to have performed his legal, societal and moral duty, and there is no legal accountability for him. The Ministry of Interior Child Protection Center warned of the existence of multiple types and forms of abuse that a child may be exposed to, such as beating, threats, sexual and physical abuse, neglect and bullying, as well as the technological risks that a child may be exposed to while using the Internet and electronic games.

The Director of the Child Protection Center at the Ministry of Interior, Lt. Col. Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Tamimi, confirmed that online abuse of children is a crime in the UAE, pointing out that there are many risks that children can face while using the Internet, and this can include solicitation, extortion, threats and harassment. Cases of this type are criminal offenses that must be reported.



