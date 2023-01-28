The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, announced the stability of the weather in the UAE, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology and monitoring and follow-up operations.

She stressed that the police leaders and the concerned authorities dealt with proactivity and high flexibility to ensure the safety of society.

The concerned teams continued their efforts to publish explanatory guidelines for dealing with the weather situation, while sending weather warnings in the affected areas in a timely manner, reaffirming adherence to the requirements and instructions issued by the concerned authorities to enhance the protection and prevention of society.

The ministry warned against circulating misleading news and rumors, and referring to official sources for updates on the weather situation.