The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, and based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology and monitoring and follow-up operations, announced the stability of the weather in the UAE.

The Ministry confirmed, in a tweet it posted on its official account on the social networking platform “Twitter”, that all police leaders and concerned authorities dealt with proactivity and high flexibility to ensure the safety of society and to preserve lives and property.