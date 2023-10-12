Thursday, October 12, 2023, 11:34



| Updated 12:14 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Department of the Environment has issued a resolution, for imminent publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE), in which it gives a period of 30 days for environmental institutions and groups and citizens to make observations (or expand those made) on the Territorial Planning Plan for the Mar Menor Basin.

The department headed by Juan María Vázquez thus activates an extension in the environmental evaluation phase of the document drawn up by Fomento, activated in August.