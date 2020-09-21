Exercises to ensure the stability and safety of the Internet in Russia, scheduled for September 20, did not take place, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation reported on September 21.

“The exercises did not take place. At the moment, there is an active revision of the federal project “Information Security” and regulations in the field of information security, including on issues that were planned to be worked out in the exercises, “- reports “RIA News” ministry message.

According to the order of the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications, in 2020, four exercises were planned to test different types of threats – March 20, June 20, September 20 and December 20.

In March and June, exercises were postponed due to the coronavirus situation and home regime.

For March 20, we planned to work on blocking traffic using DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS technologies.

All-Russian exercises on the work of Runet began on December 23, 2019. They showed the readiness of state bodies and telecom operators to effectively respond to possible threats, the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications noted.

On November 1, 2019, the so-called law on the sovereign Internet came into force, which is necessary in order to ensure the stability of the Runet in the event that the global infrastructure goes out.