The Ministry of Sports of Ukraine called the ban on competitions with the Russians a bad decision

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matvey Bedny explained the ban for local athletes to compete with Russians and Belarusians. His words lead Reuters.

Poor said that in this situation there is no right way out, and called the solution bad. “We were forced to choose between several bad decisions,” the spokesman said.

On April 14, the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine banned Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions with Russians and Belarusians. In response, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that the Ukrainian government does not have the right to decide which athletes can participate in international competitions.

At the end of February 2022, most sports organizations suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus on the recommendation of the IOC. The decision on the participation of representatives of these countries in the 2024 Olympic Games has not yet been made.