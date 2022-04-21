Specially protected natural areas (PAs) need 993.2 million rubles for the construction of tourism infrastructure, the Ministry of Natural Resources told Izvestia on Thursday, April 21.

If these funds are attracted, 13.2 million tourists will be able to visit the protected areas in 2023, the ministry predicts. For comparison, in 2021, nature reserves and national parks received 10.6 million guests.

Additional funding is needed to create eco-trails, car parks, sanitary places and recreation areas, the construction of eco-educational tourism facilities and the purchase of the necessary equipment for this, the department stressed.

“The flow of tourists to our protected areas is growing, today it is already 10% of the total number of travelers in the country. National parks and reserves offer potential for the development of eco-tourism, but it must definitely be managed and not harm nature,” Alexander Kozlov, head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, told Izvestia.

Now, a draft law has been prepared for the second reading in the State Duma, the task of which is to lay a unified foundation for the legal regulation of tourism and recreational activities within the boundaries of protected areas, he added.

The project introduces the concept of “ecotourism” into the legislation and regulates this type of recreation. It is proposed to establish a recreational capacity for each protected area – the maximum number of vacationers who can visit it without harming nature.

