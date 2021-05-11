The head of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia, Alexander Kozlov, estimated the security of Russia with oil reserves at 59 years, and with natural gas at 103 years.

“But we understand that this is the overall balance of the hospital. Somewhere there are deposits that are being released, and there are those that have not yet received full load, “the minister said in an interview with the newspaper RBKpublished on May 11th.

Kozlov also noted the need to develop geological exploration, in particular, in hard-to-reach places.

On April 3, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia, head of Rosnedra, Evgeny Kiselev, said that at the current level of technology development, the country’s oil reserves will be enough for 58 years.

In May last year, the Accounts Chamber reported that the volume of oil fields being developed would be sufficient for 35 years. Excluding hard-to-recover fuel (this is 65% of oil reserves) – only for 20 years. Russia has been supplied with natural gas for more than half a century. The total gross value of the country’s mineral reserves is $ 28 trillion.