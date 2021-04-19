A unusual situation It occurred on the night of this Sunday on the official Twitter account of the Ministry of National Security.

In the midst of the strong crosses due to the ruling of the Buenos Aires Justice that urged that schools be opened tomorrow for face-to-face classes, from the portfolio a very hard message against the government headed by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

For just over two hours a publication could be read that said: ‘Legal mamarracho’ falls short for this genocide“

The harsh tweet of the Ministry of National Security against the Buenos Aires government

It was minutes before the head of the Buenos Aires government gave a press conference announcing that he would pay attention to the judicial provision and that tomorrow the students they must attend classes.

“Legal mamarracho” was also the expression that Martín Soria, Minister of Justice, had used in the same social network to disqualify the ruling of the Buenos Aires Chamber of Appeals.

In fact, Sabina Frederic, Minister of Security, had retweeted precisely a publication by Soria in which he stated that “politically using the judiciary is a specialty of the macrismo, but this time they have gone too far.”

What is clear is the gravity that implies that the agency in charge of the federal forces Report a genocide, whatever the context.

At 11:43 p.m., those who manage the account of the Ministry of Security eliminated the controversial publication and clarified in the same way: “By an inadvertent mistake a personal tweet was published on the institutional account of the Ministry. The corresponding measures have been taken. We apologize for the case. “

Due to an involuntary error, a personal tweet was published on the institutional account of the Ministry. The corresponding measures have been taken. We apologize for the case. – Ministry of Security (@MinSeg) April 19, 2021

The ruling party closed ranks to repudiate the ruling

Before and after Rodríguez Larreta’s public speech, a innumerable series of criticisms from the entire official arch.

For Alberto Fernández, the opinion was “a legal havoc”, since “measures that are the exclusive source of federal justice” were taken.

Vilma Ibarra, Legal and Technical Secretary, considered what happened as “institutional gravity” and “enormous recklessness”.

On the other hand, the government’s sights are on Maria de las Nieves Macchiavelli, one of the three chambermaids who signed the ruling and is the sister of the Buenos Aires Secretary of the Environment. For this reason, there were not a few who within Kirchnerism alluded to a “Forum Shopping”.

Although Rodríguez Larreta stated in his social networks that “education cannot be a motive to deepen the rift“The truth is that the decision of his government to resort to the courts to disregard the presidential DNU strained his relationship with the Nation to a level that had not been reached until now.

“Justice has just determined that we must guarantee the classes face-to-face in the City. Tomorrow (on Monday) there will be face-to-face classes in the City, “the Buenos Aires president announced to society, in accordance with the ruling.

In addition, during his nightly press conference, he expressed his appreciation for the demonstrations that called for do not cut the presence.

“Tomorrow the boys and girls in the City will be sitting in their classrooms thanks to the efforts of a society that is committed to education. The mobilization was exciting that was generated. Millions of kids, students, teachers, parents, who said – with a clear voice – that education is our priority. “

Erroneous or not, the truth is that the tweet deleted by the Ministry of National Security did nothing more than show how far this can go escalation of clashes between the ruling party and the opposition in a year that, in addition to a pandemic, will have national legislative elections.

DB