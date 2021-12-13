The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Russia is preparing new proposals for the indexation of pensions in 2022. About this on Monday, December 13, stated in the press service of the department.

“In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Russian Federation [Владимира Путина] Currently, additional proposals are being prepared for the indexation of pensions in 2022 based on the results of 2021, ”the message says.

The department added that in 2018 a law was adopted on the annual indexation of pensions above the inflation rate, according to which by 2024 the average size of pensions will exceed 20 thousand rubles.

“Taking into account the indexation of pensions already carried out in January 2021 in the amount of 6.3% and a lump sum, the size of these pensions increased by 11.1%, which exceeded the current inflation in 2021,” the ministry said.

On November 20, it was announced that the new rules for the payment of pensions came into force on January 1, 2022. According to the innovations approved by the Ministry of Labor, pensions can be paid and delivered in the territory with the introduced emergency regime earlier. In addition, Russians will now be able to choose how to receive payments: through the post office or another organization.

On November 18, Putin announced that the rate of indexation of pensions in 2022 will again be higher than inflation, and concrete proposals on this score are already being prepared in the government. He added that proposals on specific parameters for the indexation of pensions are now being worked out in the government.

On September 22, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Russia Anton Kotyakov announced that social pensions in 2022 will be indexed by 7.7%. In addition, the minister said that in 2022, more than 900 billion rubles are allocated in the budgets of the Pension Fund and the Social Insurance Fund to support motherhood and childhood.