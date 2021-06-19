The Ministry of Labor spoke about the possibility of removing employees unvaccinated against coronavirus from work. It is reported by RIA News…

The head of the department, Anton Kotyakov, said that the decision to carry out preventive vaccinations for epidemic indications is made by the chief sanitary doctors of the subjects. He explained that if such a decision was made, then for the employees indicated in the corresponding document, vaccination becomes mandatory. If the employee does not have objective reasons for refusing to be vaccinated, then for the period of the epidemic he can be removed from his duties without pay, the minister summed up.

Some regions of Russia, such as Moscow, Moscow region, Leningrad, Kemerovo and Tver regions, Tula and Sakhalin, have introduced mandatory vaccination for certain population groups. Basically, the decision concerns workers in the service sector, education and health care. As the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova explained, we are talking about employees who are in contact with people at work.