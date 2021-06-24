Non-working mothers will be able to receive benefits if the zero-income rule is met. Acceptance of applications will begin on July 1. About this on Thursday, June 24, reported Ministry of Labor of Russia.

“Expectant mothers who are registered in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and are in a difficult life situation, as well as single parents who are raising children between the ages of 8 and 17, can count on payments,” the article says.

The essence of the zero-income rule is that families where at least one of the adults does not have official income in the billing period does not receive any payments.

The monthly allowance will be paid from the date the mother is registered, including the month of birth.

According to the Ministry of Labor, for single parents with children between the ages of eight and 16, inclusive, the allowance is provided if the family income is less than one living wage. The payment is due for each child. It will grow annually from January 1, in line with the growth of the regional cost of living per child.

The payment also applies to orphans. In this case, the guardian or guardian is entitled to a monthly allowance, but only if the child is not fully supported by the state.

You can apply for payment online through the public services portal or at the territorial offices of the Pension Fund.

On May 18, the State Duma adopted amendments to support families with children and pregnant women, aimed at implementing the initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he voiced in his message to the Federal Assembly on April 21.

It was noted that one of the amendments implies the appointment of a monthly payment in the amount of half of the children’s subsistence minimum in the region (on average, this figure is 5660 rubles) to incomplete low-income families with children. So, from July 1, the amount of such payments will be on average 6,350 rubles per month.