The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation proposed to oblige the heads of state municipal institutions to provide information on expenses. This was reported to journalists on July 25 in the press service of the department.

The relevant draft law proposes to establish the obligation of persons replacing the positions of heads of state institutions to provide information on expenses, as well as the possibility of exercising control over the expenses of these persons.

“The list of information on expenses that must be submitted is expanding, namely: it will be necessary to indicate information on obtaining loans (loans) for the purchase of real estate, vehicles, securities, digital financial instruments if the total amount exceeds the three-year total income of an official and his wife (wife),” the press service of the ministry said.

It is noted that the bill will not expand the list of persons subject to the obligation to provide such information on income and property. It only suggests an increase in the amount of information presented.

As transmits “Gazeta.ru”, persons who will be required to declare income include school directors, heads of kindergartens, head doctors of hospitals and clinics. The bill was approved at a meeting of the government commission.

Currently, managers submit information on income, property and liabilities of a property nature in accordance with the Labor Code and the federal law on combating corruption.

On March 14, the Russian Ministry of Justice proposed amendments to the law on combating corruption, according to which regional officials and deputies would be required to notify the prosecutor’s office of all attempts to incline them to corruption.

On March 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the state to legally recover officials’ funds from bank accounts in cases where the amount of receipts to the account exceeds the official income for the last three years and the legality of receiving funds is not confirmed.