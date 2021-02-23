The Ministry of Labor has developed a draft resolution of the government of the Russian Federation, which introduces changes to the lists of jobs, industries, professions, positions, specialties and institutions, taking into account which an old-age insurance pension is assigned ahead of schedule. This was reported on February 23 by “Russian newspaper»With reference to the document at our disposal.

It is proposed to include periods of vocational training and additional vocational education of employees in the lists giving the right to early retirement, which are a condition for employees to perform certain types of activities. As a rule, during such periods, employees are absent from the workplace, but they are retained by them, as well as wages. At the same time, employers deduct compulsory pension insurance contributions for students studying.

As noted “Gazeta.ru“, According to the current legislation, periods of vocational training are not included in work experience.

Currently, citizens who have worked out a certain length of service in professions, positions, industries and institutions can apply for an early retirement pension. So, an early retirement pension is due to doctors, teachers, transport workers, and work experience, which gives the right to early retirement, includes work that is performed continuously throughout the full working day, for which insurance contributions are paid to the Pension Fund.

The legislators also included the periods of receiving benefits for state social insurance during the period of temporary disability of the employee, the periods of annual basic and additional paid vacations.

Earlier in February, on the website of the Ministry of Finance, a plan for the agency’s legislative activities for 2021 was published, according to which the agency plans to submit to the government a bill on a new voluntary funded pension system by December 15.