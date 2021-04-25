The Ministry of Labor of Russia has developed a draft order on recognizing as invalid the provision on the consumer basket in Russia. Relevant document published on the portal regulatory legal acts Friday, April 23rd.

It follows from the explanatory notes that another project involves the abolition of the quarterly establishment of the subsistence minimum.

This, in turn, suggests that earlier this value for determining the lower limit of payments and benefits to both pensioners and privileged categories of the population depended on changes in the cost of the consumer basket. Whereas now it is calculated based on the median wages.

At the end of December 2020, Russia approved a law on a new methodology for calculating the minimum wage (minimum wage) based on the median wage. So, from 2021, the ratio of the minimum wage and the median wage has been set at 42%.

Thus, this year the minimum wage will amount to 12,792 rubles per month. The size of the minimum wage for 2022 will be based on the median salary for the previous year.

On March 31, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova announced that the minimum wage in Russia in 2022 is planned to increase by 4.7%, in 2023 – by 5.8%. According to her, the figures will be based on the economic situation.