According to the Ministry of Labor, concluding an employment contract with citizens working from abroad is unacceptable. This is stated in an explanatory letter from the Ministry of Labor signed by State Counselor Dmitry Mylnikov on the ConsultantPlus portal (Izvestia has read it).

Labor relations involve a number of rights and obligations of employees and employers, which can be fully ensured only within the country, the press service of the Ministry of Labor told Izvestia. As the department explained, tax regulations and labor protection requirements apply differently in other states, and the conditions for ensuring social and medical insurance for personnel also differ.

“Companies can carry out constant cooperation with citizens located outside the Russian Federation within the framework of civil law relations, taking into account the specifics of both Russian and foreign legislation,” the ministry added.

The Ministry of Labor cannot urge employers not to enter into contracts with those who have left – only to emphasize their contradictions with the law, noted Andrey Tokarev, a consultant at Lemchik, Krupsky and Partners Law Firm. However, according to him, the Labor Code does not contain prohibitions on contracts with remote workers.

“In labor relations with citizens working from abroad, problems may arise with the calculation of salaries, the transfer of insurance premiums, as well as with safety precautions,” emphasized Yulia Dolzhenkova, a professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

Personal income tax rates for residents and relocants have been equalized and amount to 13% or 15%, recalled Agvan Mikaelyan, member of the board of directors of FinExpertiza. In this regard, both for companies and for the budget, it does not matter in which country the remote employee is located.

