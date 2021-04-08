“Remote” mode of operation is the most common in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Sverdlovsk region, the Ministry of Labor told Izvestia. They also noted that this format of employment is widely used in large industrial regions, where administrative personnel were transferred to remote work.

“At the moment, a little more than 3 million workers are working remotely. This is about 6% of the total number of employees, ”the ministry said.

At the end of November last year, 6.5% of the working-age population worked remotely, which amounted to 3.7 million people, the department reported earlier.

But it is too early to talk about a decline in interest in this form of employment, including among employers. In the capital, for example, the number of “distance” vacancies in April 2021 increased by 33% compared to December 2020. There are several reasons for this, the department of labor and social protection of the population of the city of Moscow told Izvestia.

“The telecommuting format is attractive for employers for several reasons. Firstly, production costs are reduced, you can save on renting an office, paying utility bills. Secondly, remote work presupposes a wide geography of hiring workers, attracting highly qualified specialists from other cities to cooperation for the payment of only hours actually worked within the framework of a specific project, ”the department emphasized.

The State Duma expressed skepticism about “remote” employment processes, but noted the development of such formats in a number of areas.

In a conversation with Izvestia, VTsIOM General Director Valery Fedorov noted that there is no common approach among companies and employers. “Someone is trying to return employees, someone is waiting, and someone does not want people to return. Companies have revised many processes and reduced areas, ”the sociologist summed up.

Instead of a conclusion: the Ministry of Labor named the regions – leaders in remote work