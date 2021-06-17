The Ministry of Labor of Russia named the regions leading in the distribution of remote work. Izvestia writes about this.

According to the ministry, the top 5 includes Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Sverdlovsk and Novosibirsk regions. According to the ministry’s estimates, today almost three million Russians work remotely, which is almost half as compared to the same period last year. So, in May-June 2020, the share of employees working remotely reached 11 percent (six million people).

Also, the Ministry of Labor named the areas in which the transition to remote work is most common. Most often, this format is used by educational organizations and software development companies. Employees of the financial services sector, research and development, as well as administrative personnel of transport organizations are also transferred to a remote mode.

Earlier, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said that the latest changes on remote employment in the labor sphere meet the needs of society and allow the employer to form a flexible schedule. In this regard, he noted that the transition to a four-day working week is no longer necessary without fail.