The Russian Ministry of Labor proposed to include periods of vocational training and additional vocational education of employees in the lists of jobs that give the right to early retirement. The draft government decree has already been developed. “Russian newspaper” on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The publication notes that now the length of service of employees does not include periods of training, which is necessary for further work. Therefore, workers began to more often go to court with the requirement to include these periods in the total length of service required for early retirement.

During training, employees are absent from work, but their salary is retained, and employers deduct contributions to compulsory pension insurance for them.

Employees of hazardous and hazardous industries, such as miners and rescuers, have the right to early retirement. In addition, teachers, doctors, representatives of some creative professions for long service, as well as residents of the North can count on early retirement.

On February 8, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian authorities are working to provide the population with high pensions. According to him, today the amount of payments exceeds the one that was established in the 1990s.