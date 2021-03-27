The Ministry of Labor issued the mandatory conciliation for a working period of 15 days from this Saturday in the conflict generated in the Ports of Buenos Aires and Dock Sud due to “the expiration of the concession for Terminal 5”, which would affect jobs in the area.

Four unions of the Maritime, Port and Naval Industry Federation (Fempinra), led by Juan Carlos Schmid, had begun a 24-hour general strike at these maritime stations, demanding that the Government immediately extend the concession.

Gabriela Marcello, National Director of Labor Relations and Regulations of the labor portfolio, launched Law 14,786 on mandatory conciliation, so the workers resumed activities around 14 this afternoon.

The resolution contemplated Terminales Río de la Plata SA and 4 SA, Buenos Aires Container Terminal Services SA and Exolgan SA

During the validity of the conciliation, the staff will not be able to reiterate the protests in these areas and the companies will not be able to apply sanctions.

Yesterday, the workers they mobilized to the Quinta de Olivos and delivered a petition addressed to President Alberto Fernández, in which they demanded for the jobs and the extension of the concession to preserve social peace and the productive profile.

The protest was decided by the unions of Maritime Apuntadores Encargados (Seamara), Foremen and Port Stevedores (SCEP), Guincheros and Machinists of Mobile Cranes (Sgymgmra) and by the Argentine Association of Employees of the Merchant Marine (Aaem) before “the serious crisis of Terminal 5, which implies the potential loss of rights “, they affirmed.

These unions are led by Raúl Lizarraga, Osvaldo Giancaspro, Roberto Coria and Raúl Huerta, respectively.

The concession is today in charge of the Bactssa company and will expire next May, Therefore, the demand is based on the need to extend it until the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022 to coincide with that of the other port terminals.

In the petition to the head of state, the workers claimed that “the new bidding process is done with transparency and guarantees competitiveness for the interested parties “, and that” all jobs in the activity are preserved “.

For the unions, the current situation causes “a disruption of port operations and productive and social conflicts that must be avoided in the context of the coronavirus pandemic that is hitting the country and the world.”

Last May, the Government, the Transportation portfolio and the unions had agreed that the concessions of the terminals would conclude in May 2022 to preserve all jobs and develop “a new productivity profile for the ports.”

That agreement had abandoned the real estate project developed by the macro-government government, which threatened jobs, productivity, exports and imports.