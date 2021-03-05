The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Russia is updating the rules for keeping work books, the press service of the department reported on Friday, March 5.

As the ministry stressed, the last time changes were made to the rules for keeping work books were in 2013, and now they need to be updated.

The changes will be technical in nature. So, it is proposed to exclude such outdated requirements as the need to fasten a book (journal) for keeping and storing work books with a wax seal; maintaining a separate personal card, in which the employee signs, confirming that he is familiar with the contents of his work book. It is suggested to affix the seal of the employer or the personnel department only if available.

In addition, instead of 10 pages in the work book, there will now be 14, and the number of pages for information about the award will also decrease – from 10 to seven.

“If the new procedure is adopted, the old-style work books of the employees will be valid indefinitely. Updated labor records will be issued from 2023 for those who did not switch to electronic labor books, if the previous work book is over, lost or for some reason has become unusable, “the ministry added in an interview with TASS…

On February 27, it was reported that the Ministry of Labor was thinking about introducing a new type of work books in Russia from January 1, 2023.

The law on the transition to electronic work books was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of 2019. The changes took effect on January 1, 2020.