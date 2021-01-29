The Ministry of Labor has identified 125 professions that are available to the conscript for completing the alternative civilian service (ACS). Draft department order published on the federal portal.

The list includes: driver, livestock breeder, cleaner, painter, elevator operator, dishwasher, nanny, seamstress, cook, postman, gardener, locksmith, tractor driver, artist, architect, librarian, doctor, educator, teacher, programmer, psychologist, sports coach, economist, legal adviser and many others.

The document lists 623 organizations from different regions where you can serve. Many of them are medical institutions.

In early 2020, it was reported that new rules for alternative conscription would be introduced in Russia. Thus, young people will be able to choose between civilian institutions and the structures of the Ministry of Defense. In the first case, the term of service will be 21 months, in the second – three months less.