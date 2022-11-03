The Ministry of Labor has developed a draft new law to combat shadow employment

The Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation has developed a new version of the law “On Employment”. It included amended rules for calculating unemployment benefits, a plan to combat shadow employment and other innovations. About it informs RBC with reference to its own sources.

The authors of the new edition propose to make the individual employment assistance plan the main document in assisting citizens in finding employment. It will become the basis for calculating unemployment benefits. Now this document is not a mandatory part of the procedure and the appointment of payments does not depend on it.

The bill also allows individual entrepreneurs (IEs) and the self-employed to register with employment services and receive benefits. But on condition that the IP is liquidated, and the status of the self-employed is terminated. For these categories of citizens, it is planned to introduce a special scheme for calculating benefits.

A separate article of the bill is devoted to combating the so-called shadow employment. It is proposed to consolidate the right of the government to approve a plan to combat shadow hiring, and the interdepartmental commissions of the regions to coordinate its implementation on the ground. At the same time, the authorities will have to maintain a public register of employers who have identified cases of such employment.

The working version of the draft law has been sent to experts for consideration. It is expected to come into force on January 1, 2024.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor announced a shortage of personnel in Russia. According to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Elena Mukhtiyarova, employers are currently facing a serious shortage of staff, despite the record low unemployment rate.