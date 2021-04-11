The Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation announced the adoption of a new federal law, according to which parents will be able to dispose of the financial resources of maternity capital in a more convenient way. The corresponding document entered into force on April 11, 2021.

It is noted that this applies to those cases when the parent changed his mind to channel funds for the funded part of the pension and decided to use them for other needs: in particular, the purchase of housing, rent or education of the child. At the same time, sometimes finances remain in the account of the pension fund, and the parent cannot use this capital, the agency writes “Prime“.

According to the document, there is an opportunity to invest maternity capital. To do this, it is necessary to write a special statement on the disposal of these funds within six months from the moment the funds are returned to the pension fund account, and in the event that the decision on the direction of the money has not been made, then it is additionally provided for the possibility of extending the time period by three months, before than the money will go to the funded pension.

On April 8, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova announced that over the entire period of the maternity capital program, 11.1 million Russian families received money. She also noted that more than 80% of families applied for the use of funds.

At the end of March, the State Duma also proposed to ban the transfer of materkapital funds to credit consumer cooperatives (CCP) in order to exclude the possibility of cashing out money. This operation, as the experts recalled, is prohibited, the violation falls under Art. 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and is qualified by the court as fraud in receiving payments and benefits.