The Ministry of Labor set the registration date for the Program Repro II Through which it seeks to increase the aid received by the productive and service sectors that were most affected by the new circulation restrictions arranged to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

According to the Resolution 206/2021 of the labor portfolio that was published this Friday in the Official Gazette, it was established that the registration period for the program will be between April 26 and May 3, 2021.

In this way, the government postponed the deadline for applying for the benefit for the month of April, which was originally going to be available between April 22 and 28.

The benefit for workers in the sectors considered critical will be 18,000 pesos in the April salary, which will be paid in May, while in the following months they will again receive 12 thousand pesos and only 18,000 pesos will be maintained for workers in the sector. Of the health.

While for the non-critical affected sectors, the benefit is 9 thousand pesos per worker.

In addition, it was established as a guideline to access the program that the months selected for the calculation of the year-on-year variation of billing will be March 2019 and March 2021. And it was clarified that billing should not be considered for companies started as of January 1, 2019.

It was also established that March 2021 is the month selected to determine the personnel payroll and the reference salaries.

Likewise, the resolution signed by the minister Claudio Moroni also set the deadline for enrollment in the Assistance Program for Emergency to the Gastronomic Sector Independent, which for the month of April was established between April 26 and May 3.

This program also provides for the payment of 18,000 pesos to workers in the sector framed in the monotax or self-employment regime.

According to what is indicated in previous resolutions, to access the program, they must present a variation of the turnover less than 20% in real terms.

