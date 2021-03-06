The Ministry of Labor explained how not to lose seniority to people who have switched to electronic work books. Writes about this “Russian newspaper”.

It is clarified that citizens can apply to any branch of the Pension Fund of Russia with a paper labor and an application for the inclusion in their individual personal account of all information about labor activity specified in the book before January 1, 2020. This is due to the fact that in the electronic labor book there is information about the length of service since 2020, and the previous experience is stored in a paper analogue, and if the paper book is lost, it will be problematic to restore the experience.

Lawyer Vadim Tkachenko clarified to the publication that an application can only be submitted with a personal appearance in the FIU, such a service is not indicated remotely.

Earlier, RBC, citing the results of a study of the recruiting service HeadHunter, reported that most of Russians (54 percent) at the end of 2020 refused to switch to electronic work books and remained faithful to paper books. They named a lack of understanding of the principle of work as the main reason for the refusal. At the same time, 80 percent of the respondents said that they had received an offer from the employer to switch to electronic labor, 15 percent of the respondents did not receive such offers.

Electronic work books have been introduced in Russia since January 2021. Access to the data contained in them is provided through the website of the Pension Fund and the portal of public services. At the same time, it remains possible to continue to conduct paper labor. To do this, the employee had to write a corresponding statement by the end of 2020.

By data Pension Fund, out of 47 million working Russians who have decided on the method of keeping a work book, six million people have chosen the electronic format.