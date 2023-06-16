More than 133,000 participants in a special military operation (SVO) to protect Donbass have already received the status of a combat veteran. This was announced on June 16 by First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Russia Olga Batalina at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), noting that this status gives the military the right to receive social support measures.

“All the guys who are serving today in the special military operation zone, regardless of the method of their mobilization, all have the right to be awarded the status of a combat veteran. This status assignment is already underway today. 133.5 thousand members of the NWO already have this status,” she said.

Earlier, on June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Security Council of the Russian Federation to resolve the issue of the status of a member of the NWO for border guards and police officers. He said this while answering a question from Izvestia war correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin during a meeting with military commissars in the Kremlin.

The Russian leader also noted that the federal authorities may recommend to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation to establish uniform payments from regional budgets to participants in the special operation.

The status of a veteran implies benefits and measures of state support for both the participants in the SVO and their families. Veterans, in particular, are entitled to 50 percent compensation for paying utility bills. In addition, veterans are exempt from property tax, whether it be an apartment, house or garage, and are also entitled to extraordinary services in various organizations.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.