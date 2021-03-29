The average pension in Russia as of January 1, 2021 was 15,744 rubles, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Olga Batalina said on Monday, March 29, during a roundtable at the Federation Council.

“As of January 1, 2021, the average pension in the Russian Federation as a whole was 15,744 rubles,” she said.

Deputy Chairman of the PFR Board Sergei Chirkov noted a significant increase in the level of pensions above the inflation rate. He stressed that the average old-age pension for non-working pensioners is 17,536 rubles.

On March 26, it became known that the government approved the indexation of social pensions by 3.4%. For these purposes, 12.8 billion rubles were allocated from the budget of the Pension Fund. The Ministry of Labor also said that this direction is carried out taking into account the growth rate of the living wage of a pensioner over the past year.

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the hope that there would be no disruptions in the indexation of pensions. In turn, the head of the Ministry of Labor of Russia Anton Kotyakov said that the indexation of pensions in 2021 will be higher than the inflation rate.