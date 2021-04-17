Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Justice has won 8 Global Stevie Awards for the year 2021 in the field of creativity, institutional excellence and international business.

These awards confirm the frameworks of excellence and innovation pursued by the Ministry in its march towards achieving its vision and mission of providing judicial services in an innovative way, and achieving distinction in the field of providing various judicial services remotely during the “Covid 19” crisis without interruption or disruption of the interests of customers, and in a way that achieves happiness. And community quality.

The Ministry’s winning of these awards was announced after the final results were announced by the official website of the Stevie Prize, following the approval of the winners in each category, based on a decision by a specialized international jury comprising more than 100 evaluators from around the world.

The Ministry of Justice’s victory in eight international awards during the “Covid 19” crisis is an important indicator of its success in dealing with its repercussions. One of the most prominent factors of this success was the Ministry’s proactive investment in developing its systems and infrastructure, and the presence of forward-looking plans for business continuity in light of crises and emergencies. The eight prizes were distributed according to the different award categories in the fields of innovation, customer service and institutional excellence. The remote marriage system, which the Ministry of Justice worked to develop during the “Covid 19” pandemic, was distributed in order to be able to achieve the continuation of marriage contract services under the exceptional circumstances that accompanied the “pandemic” »For two awards in two different categories, namely the Silver Award in the category of Excellence in Government Innovation, and the Bronze Award in the category of Innovation in Technology Development.

The electronic marriage system, or the remote marriage system, is an integrated smart electronic system that works on computers, tablets and smart devices. It has been applied at the level of all federal Sharia courts in the country through which the procedures of marriage contracts are completed in all its stages. It allows the client to submit the marriage contract application electronically, book an appointment, reserve an authorized, and pay the fees electronically, and the authorized person can complete the marriage contract through smart tablets without the need for paperwork or records, and without the presence of all parties to the marriage in one council, but through visual communication By using remote communication programs, it also provides all the information that the system user needs to obtain the service. The remote litigation system won two awards in this year’s Stevie Awards, the first in the category of innovation in technology development, which was a gold award and a bronze award in the category of innovative use of technology in customer service.

The remote trial procedures were facilitated through the use of modern scientific means that enable the judge, his assistants, opponents or their representatives to use them as devices and auxiliaries to accomplish their judicial duties, thus helping to reduce time, effort and expenses for all parties.

The smart family counseling application won the Gold Award in the Innovation in Social Applications category.