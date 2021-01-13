The Russian Ministry of Justice wanted to gain access to the operations and bank accounts of legal entities and citizens. Izvestia writes about this on Wednesday, January 13.

According to the publication, the Ministry of Justice has developed a bill on amendments to the law “On banks and banking activities.” The document proposes to add the department to the list of organizations with the right to receive information that constitutes bank secrecy. This information was confirmed to the publication by the ministry.

Related materials Over the hill The wealthy around the world are hiding millions from the authorities. How do small countries make money on this? Take your The wealthy around the world are trying to hide their billions. How did you decide to stop them?

The press service of the Ministry of Justice explained that the bill is intended to improve the state’s supervision over the activities of NGOs (non-profit organizations), without specifying which organizations are in question. At the same time, the adoption of the document “will not entail negative socio-economic, financial and other consequences” for NPOs operating in accordance with the law.

The initiative has already been supported by the Duma committee for the development of civil society, issues of public and religious organizations. They believe that thanks to the amendments, the financing of NGOs will become more transparent and will make it possible to exclude money laundering schemes. It is expected that the document will go to the government in June, and in September it will be submitted to the State Duma.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported that the Russian Ministry of Finance had prepared a package of amendments that would expand the access of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) to data on accounts and operations of banks and their clients. Banking secrecy will be cut by changing interactions. If now tax authorities are requesting information from banks, then thanks to the amendments they will be able to receive data as part of a regular exchange of information with the Central Bank. In response, the FTS promises to provide the regulator with data that is protected by tax secrets.