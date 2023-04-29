The Committee for the Evaluation of Trainee Lawyers at the Judicial Training Institute of the Ministry of Justice has begun oral interview tests for 200 trainee lawyers, male and female, to assess those affiliated with the legal profession, through six courses held at the Institute’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and the College of Law at UAE University.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the trainee lawyers will be distributed, for training in law firms for another six months, to pass the practical training period, which includes attending 60 sessions in the courts of first instance and appeal, distributed over the full six months, in addition to training in law firms, where the law firm will provide At the end of the practical training, an evaluation report is submitted by him in turn for each trainee, to the Lawyers Admission Committee after the end of the training period. After successfully passing all these tests, the trainees are registered as lawyers to work in the courts of first instance.

The Director General of the Judicial Training Institute, Counselor Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Kamali, said that the number of trained lawyers reached 200 male and female lawyers, and that the Institute sought the assistance of a group of the best university professors, academics, as well as counselors, judges and lawyers, as their number reached 60 trainers.

Al-Kamali added that the training will take place inside the institute in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in addition to training at the headquarters of the strategic partners of the institute in several places, including the faculties of law and the campus of the UAE University in Al Ain, and that the training period included the study of many important courses, among the most prominent of which were: Procedures In civil and penal lawsuits, preparation of legal research, administrative law lawsuits, evidence in hudud crimes, retaliation, contracting and insurance lawsuits, general penal law lawsuits, organization of labor relations, alternative means of dispute resolution, rental lawsuits, real estate ownership lawsuits, personal status lawsuits, methods of appeal against penal and civil judgments, civil liability lawsuits, law regulating law firm and administration Law firms, drafting contracts, enforcement issues, corporate law and smart applications in instant pleadings.