The Ministry of Justice recognized former Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Georgy Kunadze as a foreign agent

The Russian Ministry of Justice recognized former Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Georgy Kunadze as a foreign agent. This is reported on website departments.

Kunadze served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia in 1991-1993. As stated by the Ministry of Justice, he disseminated false information aimed at creating a negative image of Russia, false information about the decisions and policies of the Russian authorities, as well as about the actions of the Russian army. In addition, Kunadze “systematically took part as a respondent on information platforms provided by foreign structures.”

In addition, the register of foreign agents includes political scientist Mikhail Savva and the editor-in-chief of the online publication Dovod, (also included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents)Ilya Kosygina.

Previously, journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov (entered by the Ministry of Justice of Russia into the register of foreign agents) appealed the decision to recognize him as a foreign agent.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of Justice added 12 people to the register of foreign agents, including a journalist and the founder of the Sitting Rus’ Foundation. (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) Olga Romanova.