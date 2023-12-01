The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation included in the list of foreign agents “an association of persons operating under the name “TV Channel Dozhd” (recognized as an undesirable organization). This was announced on December 1st on website ministries.

In addition, sociologist Igor Eidman, the “Ark” project, which provides assistance to resettled Russians, and human rights activist Anastasia Burakova, the founder of the initiative, were recognized as foreign agents.

“The Ark project opposed the special military operation in Ukraine, disseminated false information about the decisions taken by public authorities of the Russian Federation and the policies pursued by them. Carried out events with the participation of foreign agents,” the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Dozhd, the Ministry of Justice excluded the Samara Province charitable foundation, which was recognized as a foreign agent in 2016, from the list of foreign agents.

Earlier, on November 21, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow refused to exclude journalist Dmitry Muratov (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation) from the register of foreign agents. As a representative of the Ministry of Justice noted, the journalist gave interviews to “foreign information structures” from countries unfriendly to Russia, in particular from Ukraine, Great Britain and Latvia. Muratov was added to the register of foreign agents on September 1.

On December 1, 2022, a law regulating the activities of foreign agents came into force in the Russian Federation. If a foreign agent receives this status, among other things, it can no longer receive financial government support, take part in government procurement, or engage in teaching activities in government institutions. In addition, these individuals must disclose this status to their employees and authorities, and label the materials they create.