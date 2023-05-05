The Ministry of Justice of Russia recognized the opera singer and ex-deputy of the State Duma Maria Maksakova as a foreign agent

According to the department, Maksakova “called for the provision of weapons to Ukraine, the overthrow of the current government of the Russian Federation, participated as a respondent on information platforms provided by foreign structures, and also distributed materials created by foreign agents to an unlimited circle of people.” It is noted that she lives outside of Russia.