The Ministry of Justice published a unified register of citizens and organizations recognized as foreign agents in Russia

The Ministry of Justice of Russia has published a unified register of citizens and organizations declared foreign agents. The corresponding file was published on the website of the Ministry on Thursday, December 1.

The list includes persons and organizations previously recognized as foreign agents, including those who were subsequently excluded from the register. There are 493 items on the list in total.

The list contains such categories as name or full name, date of birth, PSRN, TIN, registration number, SNILS, address, information resource, reason for inclusion in the register. In addition, it provides columns with the date of the decision to add to the list and the date of the decision to exclude from there.

Previously, there were four registers of foreign agents in Russia. The single list was created as part of the law on control over the activities of “persons who are under foreign influence.” It entered into force on 1 December. The law also summarizes the current norms of Russian legislation on foreign agents, establishes who can be recognized as a foreign agent, and introduces a number of prohibitions for foreign agents.

Before that, it was reported that the State Duma adopted a law on improving the regulation of the status of a foreign agent. In particular, foreign agents were forbidden to hold rallies and demonstrations near a number of places, to conduct educational and educational activities in relation to minors.