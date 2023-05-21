Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko proposed sending Nikita Zhuravel, who burned the Koran near the Cathedral Mosque in Volgograd, to a colony in the Muslim region of the country. On May 21, he said this in an interview with TASS.

According to the head of the Ministry of Justice, this step will promote respect for religion and the feelings of believers in the Russian Federation, which is a multinational and multi-confessional country.

Earlier it became known that by the decision of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia Alexander Bastrykin, the criminal case initiated against Zhuravel in the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for the Volgograd Region was transferred for further consideration to the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Chechen Republic.

The man is charged under Part 2 of Art. 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed in order to offend the religious feelings of believers”).

On May 20, the Investigative Committee of Russia reported about the provocation with the burning of the Koran in Volgograd. According to the agency, Zhuravel burned the book near the Cathedral Mosque on May 4. He filmed what was happening on video, which he subsequently published on an Internet portal controlled by the Center for Information and Psychological Special Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The man was detained.

During the interrogation, Zhuravel admitted that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services and received 10 thousand rubles for this. In addition, the man filmed military installations.