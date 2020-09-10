The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation plans to submit a submission on the termination of the standing of the lawyer Elman Pashayev, who represented the pursuits of the actor Mikhail Efremov within the case of a deadly highway accident. That is acknowledged on website departments.

It’s famous that the corresponding submission can be despatched to the territorial administration within the Republic of North Ossetia – Alania, to whose bar affiliation Pashayev belongs.

As well as, the Ministry of Justice proposed to provoke disciplinary proceedings towards the lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky, who defended the injured occasion on this case.

Earlier, the qualification fee of the Bar Chamber of the Republic of North Ossetia – Alania acknowledged that Elman Pashayev violated the Code of Ethics.

In the meantime, lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky introduced his intention to put in writing a guide concerning the trial of Efremov.

Recall that on September 8, the Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow discovered Mikhail Efremov responsible of a deadly highway accident and sentenced him to eight years in jail in a common regime colony. As well as, the courtroom exacted 800 thousand rubles from the artist in favor of the eldest son of the deceased courier Sergei Zakharov.